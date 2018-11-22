Teen wounded in police-involved shooting at foster home in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been rushed to the hospital after being hurt in a police-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a domestic dispute at a foster home in the area of Southwest 301st Terrace and 146th Avenue, just before 12 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said when four officers arrived at the home, they were told a 15-year-old boy had not taken his medication and was being violent toward his guardians.

One of the officers ended up firing their weapon as they were trying to subdue the teen.

The teen was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition after being struck in the lower torso.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

