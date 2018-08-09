Bodycam footage shows officer shooting South Miami-Dade driver who grabbed Taser

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments when a driver in South Miami-Dade grabbed a Miami-Dade Police officer’s Taser, prompting law enforcers to open fire.

The March 29 confrontation began when officers responded to a crash near Mile Marker 114 along U.S. 1, just south of Florida City, at around noon.

According to investigators, the situation escalated when officers attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle that ended up upside down in the water.

The video shows a group of good Samaritans who, officials said, had pulled the driver out of the car before police arrived.

One camera angle shows the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Jahmal Parker, reaching for an officer’s Taser and pointed it at the officers.

“Drop it! Drop it now!” an officer is heard saying, as he is seen pointing a firearm at the driver.

Bodycam footage from another officer shows that law enforcer also pointing a gun at the driver.

“He’s got a Taser. Drop it!” that officer is heard saying before gunfire rings out.

At least five gunshots were heard.

Parker was taken to the hospital in good condition. He is facing several charges, including resisting an officer with violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At the time, both responding officers seen with their guns drawn were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol following a police-involved shooting.

One of the officers is a 27-year veteran with the force, and the other has been with Miami-Dade Police eight years.

It remains unclear which officer opened fire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.