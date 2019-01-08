Teen dies after falling from 9th floor balcony in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teen suffered a fatal fall from the balcony of an apartment building in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of 53rd Street and Collins Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a 15-year-old boy was trying to get into his apartment when he fell from the ninth floor balcony. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday would have been his 16th birthday

7News cameras captured several marked police cruisers and a Crime Scene Unit van parked outside of the building.

No foul play was suspected.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.