Teen accused of threatening Taravella High released on house arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward teen accused of making an online threat toward his school has been released.

Tyler Ahrens has been released from juvenile detention on a judge’s order and will be on house arrest, Tuesday.

Officials determined he is not mentally ill and believe he threatened his school, J.P. Taravella, for attention.

Police arrested the 17-year-old on April 3 for allegedly posting a comment on YouTube that said he was going to shoot up his school.

The state attorney is still deciding on charges.

