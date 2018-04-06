Student arrested for threatening to shoot up Taravella High School

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of making a violent threat against J.P. Taravella High School.

Coral Springs Police arrested the teen Tuesday, April 3, the same day the threat was made as a comment on YouTube.

According to police, the comment read, “I want to be a professional school shooter… (no sarcasm, Broward county, Florida) J.P. Taravella HS is my target, tomorrow. I’M LEGIT NOT JOKING AROUND! SPREAD MY MESSAGE!!!!”

Detectives arrested the teen, charging him with a second-degree felony for making a written threat. The statute was recently amended under the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act” which calls for harsher criminal penalties for individuals who make threats to schools via social media.

Police said a concerned citizen spotted the comment and reported it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.