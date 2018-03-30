Snapchat photos show apparent threats against Stoneman Douglas student

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released photos shed new light on threats a 10th-grader appears to have made against a fellow classmate on social media.

The Parkland student posted a photo of bullets on Snapchat. The caption reads, “Anyone know josh at Stoneman Douglas? He’s light skin, [wears] Gucci glasses and jeans that look like a 4 year old drew on ’em hmu.”

He then posted a photo showing what appears to be a handgun tucked into his waistband with the caption, “Catch me out here [n-word].”

Police arrested the sophomore last week. He underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

The parents of the student that was targeted hired attorney Brad Cohen, who told 7News the student who posted the photos on Snapchat plays the violent video game “Fortnite,” the same game that, investigators said, shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz played.

Cohen said the 10th-grader’s profile on the video game was “Nik Cruz.”

The sophomore was charged with a misdemeanor for making threats on social media. Police also had his family surrender all firearms.

It remains unclear whether or not the 10th-grader will be returning to Stoneman Douglas.

The firearm in the photo was a BB gun, the attorney said, and the ammunition belonged to the student’s father.

