Pipe bomb found in Pompano Beach home after teen allegedly makes threats

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Acting on a tip, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found a homemade pipe bomb inside a home in Pompano Beach after, officials said, a teenage boy made online threats to kill students.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old made the threats on Monday night when he was playing a video game online.

A call was made to Boca Raton Police and, following the investigation, police discovered the teen lived in Broward County and called BSO.

Upon arriving to the teen’s home, investigators with BSO, the FBI and and Homeland Security found weapons and the homemade pipe bomb.

Deputies arrested the teen. He now faces a felony charge for possessing explosives.

The teen’s father, David McDonald, declined to comment on his son’s arrest and instead referred 7News to the authorities.

“You reporters are all alleged. Talk to the police; they’ll tell you the same thing, too,” said McDonald.

When told about the allegations concerning his son, McDonald replied, “The police said that? Then that’s what you’ll go with.”

Neighbors said they are still on edge after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but are also happy deputies have taken this threat seriously.

The teen is home-schooled, so it remains unknown which school he was possibly targeting.

If you know of any potential threats, call 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

