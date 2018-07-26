Tallahassee police, fire departments team up to help homeless man start work

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A video showing an Tallahassee officer shaving a homeless man’s beard for a job went viral. But police and now fire rescue aren’t done yet.

Phil’s story made national headlines, after he went into a McDonald’s to apply for a job. However, Phil was told he would have to shave before he got hired.

When Officer Tony Carlson saw Phil struggling to shave without a mirror in a gas station parking lot, he stepped in to help so Phil could land the job. What neither of the men knew at the time was that the act was being recorded by Greg Wallenfelsz, whose video has since gone viral.

Now police officers and firefighters are teaming up to help Phil get back on his feet.

According to a Facebook post from police, Phil is set to get the job at the fast food restaurant. However, he first needed to get his ID and social security card before he could start work.

Officer Carlson told him that Sen. Marco Rubio’s office announced they wanted to work to help him get the documents needed.

With some help from the Tallahassee FIre Department and clothes from Goodwill, officers took Phil to the Florida Capitol where he is now working to get the documents needed for his job.

