Suspect in fatal Davie DUI crash makes court appearance

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of striking and killing a bicyclist in a fatal DUI crash has made an appearance in court.

Davie Police said surveillance video captured when Ismael Quiles hit a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck and caused it to flip over along the 4200 block of Davie Road on Sept. 21.

Officials said Quiles struck and killed a bicyclist moments before crashing into the pickup truck.

Quiles faces charges related to the fatal crash.

Two people inside of the truck suffered injuries.

