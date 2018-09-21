Bicyclist killed, man hospitalized after Davie crash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was killed and the driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Davie.

According to Davie Police, the bicyclist and the driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart were traveling northbound on Davie Road when the car struck the bicyclist from behind near Southwest 42nd Street, at around 8:20 p.m., Friday.

The driver of the Dart then hit a white 2002 Ford Ranger in the rear, causing the truck to roll over and end up on its side.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness stayed at the scene with the driver of the car, also an adult male. That motorist was tested to determine whether he was somehow impaired at the moment of the crash.

Paramedics transported both drivers to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Investigators said both the driver of the car and pickup truck might have been driving at excessive speeds, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Authorities temporarily shut down the 4200 block of Davie Road while they investigated.

The investigation remains open. Charges, if any, are pending.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.