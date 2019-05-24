Suspect arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man believed to be the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police took 25-year-old Luis Mozas into custody at his Miami Gardens home, May 17.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Mozas hit 58-year-old Jose Hernandez-Garcia in the area of Northwest 173rd Drive and 47th Avenue, at around 11 p.m., on May 9.

Investigators said Mozas continued heading south and fled the scene of the crash.

Hernandez-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Mozas confessed to the crash and said that he was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time.

He was charged with tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Mozas has since bonded out of jail.

