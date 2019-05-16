Police pass out flyers, release surveillance hoping to find fatal hit-and-run driver in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers have released surveillance video footage and have been passing out flyers in hopes of finding information leading to the driver behind the wheel of a fatal hit and run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jose Hernandez-Garcia was fatally struck by a vehicle in the area of Northwest 173rd Drive and 47th Avenue at around 11 p.m. on May 9.

The driver fled the scene in a vehicle that officials believe has damage to the front and possibly the side as well.

Exactly a week later, officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department passed out flyers on Thursday morning hoping someone with information will come forward.

“He was struck by a vehicle that was traveling at a very high rate of speed southbound,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Jeffrey Childers.

Cameras caught Hernandez-Garcia’s final moments when the car hit him head on.

“After the victim was struck, the subject vehicle did not stop nor render aid to this individual, which resulted in his death,” said Childers.

Officers returned to the busy intersection, spoke to drivers and handed out countless flyers to spread the word about the suspect they are searching for.

“I know the family wants closure on this case. So do we. We’re just asking again, if you’re the person that was driving this car to do the right thing,” Childers said.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

