MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New view has been released of the crash at a South Beach cafe that ended in a tragedy.

The surveillance video shows the deadly South of Fifth crash that shook Miami Beach on Feb. 24.

“At the time there was a lot of panic, screaming. Some people thought that it was a terrorist attack,” said Dr. Naaman Abdullah.

It was an accident that killed beloved 67-year-old chiropractor Dr. Gary Prince.

Several were hurt, as well, including Abdullah, who told 7News about his awful night at Call Me Gaby, on Washington Avenue.

“They lifted the car up, and I was able to squeeze my leg out,” said Abdullah.

He was one of six injured that were taken to the hospital. A 3-year-old was also hurt when that luxury sedan plowed into diners eating outside at South Beach’s luxury commercial neighborhood.

Across the street, footage showed the car accelerate into reverse, right where people were sitting and eating. Seconds later, petrified patrons scrambled to the south.

Across the street, valets watched in horror, one appeared to run towards the crash site.

Police said 75-year-old Regitze Tauber Gamble was behind the wheel. She wasn’t charged and didn’t appeared to be impaired.

The mugshot shown was from an arrest for a DUI after a crash in 2015. That report stated that her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Police are still investigating the crash and said that charges are unlikely.

A service to remember the life of Prince took place in North Miami Beach, Tuesday, where family and friends attended.

“He was a dear friend of mine. He was a very generous man, selfless man, and we are all going to miss him very much,” said Jeremy Ruccio.

“He is a very, very, kind soul, and he is going to be missed dearly,” said a woman attending the service.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Though police said there were no signs of impairment and no charges filed against the driver, it remains unclear whether they actually gave her a field sobriety test.

