‘Spider-Man’ climber linked to apartment break-ins arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have stopped the man allegedly responsible for four high-altitude burglaries in his tracks.

Officers took 28-year-old Terry Person into custody along the 2100 block of Collins Avenue on Friday.

Dubbed the “Spider-Man burglar,” Person is suspected of scaling several stories of several apartment units to pull off his heists earlier this month.

Police said the last suspected break-in took place at The Alexander All Suite Oceanfront Resort along the 5200 block of Collins Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

Person is facing a slew of charges, including several counts of grand theft and burglary. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.