Repeat ‘Spider-Man’ burglar steals pricey electronics from Miami Beach unit

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A repeat burglar who, police said, climbs up buildings and breaks into apartment units in Miami Beach to steal valuables has struck for the fourth time in just over a week, this time taking electronics worth thousands of dollars from an out-of-town visitor.

Anthony Rogers was in South Florida from New Jersey to celebrate his younger brother’s birthday, but the end of his vacation turned into a bummer when, he said, someone climbed up to the fourth-floor room he was renting, entered the balcony and stole some expensive belongings.

“Two MacBook laptops — one being a MacBook Air, one being a MacBook Pro — an iPhone 7 Plus and two PlayStation 4s,” he said during a phone interview with 7News.

Rogers said he knew something was wrong the moment he returned to his room at The Alexander All Suite Oceanfront Resort along the 5200 block of Collins Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

“We realized that the back door was open, and every electronic device in the room was missing,” he said.

Miami Beach Police detectives said this is one of four similar burglaries in recent weeks.

A source said some close the investigation are jokingly calling the crimes the “Spider-Man burglaries.”

Police said he crook climbs to fourth and fifth-floor balconies, pushes open sliding glass doors or windows, enters and steals.

Investigators said some of the break-ins were occupied burglaries. However, no victims were confronted.

Officials said two of the burglaries took place on July 9, and the other two happened during the overnight hours on Wednesday.

“I’m pretty sure that someone climbed the balcony,” said Rogers.

The victim sent 7News pictures of what look like shoe prints on and around the balcony where he stayed.

Rogers said he suspects the burglar’s high-wire act might have been assisted by a construction zone under some units, which could allow for an easier climb.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators on the terrace as they searched for clues.

Neighbors said this creepy-crawly criminal might share some the Marvel superhero’s moves, but since he clearly doesn’t have crime-fighting in mind, he needs to be caught.

“I like Spider-Man comics, I like Spider-Man films, but I don’t think I’d be very partial to the Spider-Man burglar,” said an area resident.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

