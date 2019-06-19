South Florida woman says man accused of posing as doctor visited her in hospital

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said a man accused of posing as a physician visited her room at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Brandy Williams is now recovering after getting a hip replacement at the hospital on May 30.

Williams said a man she didn’t know came into her room at the time.

“I just seen this man coming in my room. He looked like a doctor because he had the white coat on,” she said.

Williams said the unfamiliar man presented himself as a doctor.

“He was like, ‘I’m an OB/GYN doctor,’ so I was like, ‘No, you’re not. You’re not the OB/GYN doctor,'” said Williams, “and he was trying to touch my stomach.”

Williams identified the man in her room as Wilvince Bazil, a man who has been accused of posing as a physician at several Jackson Health hospitals.

“After I told him, ‘No, don’t touch me,’ he backed up,” said Williams.

7News spoke to Bazil last Thursday after pictures surfaced showing him in scrubs while using a hospital computer. Another picture showed Bazil wearing a lab coat, and if you look closely, the photo shows that he had his name and fake credentials stitched on the coat.

“That’s the same man that came into my room,” said Williams.

Bazil admitted to being at JMH during an interview with 7News.

“I am in and out of different facilities like they did say,” he said. “Occasions of being people’s personal physician? No.”

Williams said Bazil stayed in her room even after she told him not to touch her.

“He sat in my room and talked to me for two hours,” said Williams.

“So many things that could have happened in the two-hour time period,” added Kyla Williams, the patient’s aunt, “and yet no nurses came in to check up on her.”

According to Jackson Health, Bazil was seen “wearing an unofficial physician lab coat at several local hospitals.”

“I’m cooperating with the investigation 100%,” Bazil said.

Bazil was given a cease and desist letter as well as a trespass warning.

“I’m just upset that he came in the room let alone tried to touch her stomach without her permission,” Kyla said.

“I don’t want to go back to that hospital because that hospital is not safe,” added Brandy.

Brandy said she reported the incident to hospital staff, but no one paid any attention to her.

She added that she only came forward with her story because she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.