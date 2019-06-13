Man accused of posing as doctor at Jackson Health hospitals claims innocence

MIAMI (WSVN) - Administrators at Jackson Health Systems have some stern words for a man who, they said, was spotted posing as a doctor at several of their hospitals, but he claims this was all a big misunderstanding.

Thirty-year-old Wilvince Bazil is a father of four with a lengthy criminal history and arrests ranging from driving with a suspended license to grand theft and battery. He is also accused of strolling around hospital campuses pretending to be a physician.

Bazil admitted he frequents several medical campuses but indicated he has never given the impression to anyone that he’s a doctor.

“You know what? The situation with the posing as a medical official, it’s because everybody wants to know, who is Wilvince?” he said.

Bazil said he’s worked as a medical assistant for companies contracted by hospitals that included the University of Miami.

“I am in and out of facilities like they did say. Occasions of being people’s personal physicians? You know? No,” he said.

Bazil added it has been a while since he has provided his professional services.

“Not recently, not recently,” he said.

However, in a statement from Jackson Health Systems, officials said Bazil was seen “wearing an unofficial physician lab coat at several local hospitals.”

On Wednesday, officials said, Bazil was spotted on the Jackson Memorial Medical Center Campus and was “issued a cease and desist letter and a trespassing warning.”

Not so, said Bazil.

“Did Jackson yesterday have me on the property yesterday with a uniform and lab coat? No, they did not,” he said.

Bazil nevertheless conceded he was there, but not pretending to be a doctor. Instead, he said he was there to try to set the record straight after hearing pictures of him in his old work coat were being passed around.

“I came there willingly to see what was going on,” he said.

Before Wednesday, Bazil said, he was at Jackson Memorial Hospital in early May to visit friends who work there.

Even though he insisted he has done nothing wrong, Bazil said he is working with authorities.

“They’re doing their job. I’m going to let their investigation go through them,” he said. “I’m cooperating with the investigation 100%, and that’s all I have to say.”

The Miami-Dade County Attorney’s Office has warned Bazil in a letter that he is not allowed at any Jackson Health property unless he is there to receive treatment.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.