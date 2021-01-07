South Florida social media personality Benjamin Kickz arrested on robbery charges

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man popular on social media has been arrested on robbery charges.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Benjamin Kapelushnik, also known as Benjamin Kickz.

Kapelushnik is known for selling high-end sneakers to wealthy clients.

Police said the incident took place at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old man and some friends got into a verbal disagreement with another group of men, which included Kapelushnik. Detectives said Kapelushnik believed the 19-year-old had taken a photo of him without his permission and demanded the man’s phone.

The man denied taking a photo, and the incident moved to the front entrance of the hotel, where authorities say, Kapelushnik took the man’s phone while his companions beat the man up.

One of the man’s friends was able to retrieve the phone. However, the state attorney’s office said the man received serious injuries that still require hospitalization and surgery.

Kapelushnik has been arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery.

