South Florida residents fill up their gas tanks to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in North Miami had an early morning on Friday to prepare and fuel up ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Some woke up extra early to beat the crowd at a Costco, located along Sole Mia Way, after they opened at 5 a.m.

“I set my alarm, I got up and came by, and there was no hassle,” said resident Ramon Rodriguez. “It’s totally empty.”

By 6 a.m., the empty station was filled with cars as residents waited patiently to stock up on gas.

Drone footage captured lines of cars waiting to make it to the pump.

Some weren’t as lucky on Thursday night, as multiple stations ran out of gas and drivers pulled up to the pump only to see a bag over the nozzle.

“I’m thinking, damn, we’re running out of gas,” said resident Juan Lopez. “I don’t have gas to get to work. That’s first responders not being able to get to where they need to go.”

The same lines could be seen at a Costco in Davie.

“I want to fill up my tank so that when it’s time to go, I’ll go,” a driver said.

As the frustration continues to build up before the storm, drivers said it’s just better to be prepared as early as possible.

“We need gas because without gas, we can’t run generators, we can’t run our cars,” said Lopez.

The lines for gas are expected to grow throughout the day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about fuel availability in Florida at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Friday morning.

“We have a lot of fuel in Florida,” said DeSantis. “It’s just, we have limited capacity to bring it from the port to the gas stations because you can only have so many trucks at one time doing that. We’re also going to be, starting today, implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks so we can facilitate refueling in critical parts of the state.”

We’ll make sure the fuel gets to you, have patience, be kind, stay informed and safe👮🏻‍♂️🚨 pic.twitter.com/dGYxJOFePK — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 30, 2019

DeSantis said the traffic at gas stations affects the fuel trucks trying to make it there to replenish the gas supply.

