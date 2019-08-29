Lines wrap around Davie Costco as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are stocking up ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s anticipated arrival, and it appears Davie residents have gone to the same place to do it.

Shoppers waited outside of a Costco store, located along University Drive, nearly 45 minutes before it opened for business on Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a long line of shoppers with their empty carts could be seen wrapped around the store.

Here’s the line to get in the door at Costco in Davie this morning.. line for gas is even longer! #dorian ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/X2xESAZb47 — Brandon Beyer (@beyernews) August 29, 2019

On the other side of the parking lot, drivers waited patiently for their turn at the Costco gas pump.

A man pumping gas into a yellow Hummer could be seen with several gas cans alongside his vehicle.

Officers have been called to the scene to direct traffic as the line extends to State Road 84.

Although the gas station is open, the Costco store does not open until 10 a.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Florida was under a state of emergency on Wednesday.

For a checklist of items to have to prepare for the storm, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.