Single mother becomes homeowner as Habitat Miami’s 21st Blitz Build ends

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman received the keys to her brand-new home, ending weeks of hard work and tireless efforts from Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

7News anchor Craig Stevens handed Tiffany Harris a plaque to commemorate the end of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami’s 21st Blitz Build in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Harris, a single mother of two, was among several other new homeowners who worked alongside mire than 1,000 volunteers to build 10 homes in two weeks.

After going through the challenging process, Harris said she’s happy to move into her new home.

“Today is like a blessing. It’s like a relief — like I feel free now, it’s over,” she said. “I’m just waiting to move in, and it’s a wonderful feeling.”

The build brought together people from across Miami-Dade county and the rest of the country to help build decent, affordable homes for low-income families.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, follow the links below.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.