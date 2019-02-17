SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Southwest Miami-Dade are doing some quick construction, as they aim to put up 10 houses for some deserving families in just two weeks.

Saturday was painting day at Habitat Landings, located in the area of Southwest 123rd Avenue and 218th Street. It was day 7 of a 14-day building blitz.

This will likely be the longest week ever for Tiffany Harris, a single mother of two, but the keys to her new home are on the way.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s going to be a relief off my back, getting my own key to my own home for me and my kids,” she said.

An army of volunteers has turned out to make her dreams come true by assisting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

“Every single family that works with Habitat is a hardworking family that just does not make enough money for traditional bank loans,” said Habitat Miami CEO Mario Artecona, “so they partner with Habitat, and they will purchase this home with zero percent interest, so it’s a great opportunity for the working class to be able to be homeowners.”

The Blitz Build is the biggest event of the year for the organization. Corporate partners like Baptist Health of Miami are represented both South Florida and the Goulds neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade where the homes are going up.

“This is the community that I grew up in. We have sponsored to this date 75 homes and participated in a number of Blitz Builds, so many that I can’t remember,” said Arlenna Williams with Baptist Health of Miami.

The Blitz Build is also a great way for visitors to leave a lasting mark. Twin brothers Erwin and Edwin Mageary are site supervisors for their local Habitat in Rochester, New York, and they have been coming to South Florida for seven years to do good while taking a break from the cold.

7’s own Jeff Lennox joined close to 1,000 volunteers in the two-week undertaking to give the working class the chance of homeownership.

“The Blitz Build goes for two weeks, and we will have close to 2,000 volunteers over the course of two weeks building houses for their neighbors,” said Artecona.

When her rent got too expensive, Harris and her children moved in with family. Soon they’ll have their own home.

“It was a long process, but you know, I just prayed about it, and I continue to work hard to get to my goal so I can be here today,” she said.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, follow the links below.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.