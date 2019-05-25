Siblings of boys who drowned in North Lauderdale pool to remain in state custody

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The younger siblings of two boys who drowned in the pool of an apartment complex in North Lauderdale will remain in state custody, a judge has ruled.

The mother of 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph and 5-year-old Branario Minto appeared in court on Friday to fight for custody of her two surviving children, who are 1 year old and 4 months old.

Meanwhile a memorial where the boys drowned Wednesday night continued to grow this weekend. Friends and family members placed flowers and candles near the pool of the complex, located on Southwest 50th Avenue, near State Road 441 and the Florida Turnpike.

The boys’ mother said the victims were playing outside when they somehow gained access to the gated pool.

Paramedics rushed them to Northwest Regional Hospital where they later died.

