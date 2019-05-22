2 children die after drowning in North Lauderdale swimming pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have died after drowning in a North Lauderdale swimming pool.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene at an apartment complex between State Road 441 and the Florida Turnpike, just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Neighbors said they spotted the two brothers, age 5 and age 6, unresponsive at the bottom of the community pool and called authorities.

Witnesses told 7News that paramedics were trying to resuscitate at least one of the children on the scene before transporting them as trauma alerts to Northwest Regional Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

“Paramedics were working on the kids with the police keeping people back and stuff like that,” a witness said. “It’s pretty much that — just CPR. I hope the kids pull through. I think that one of the kids, I guess, spit up some food or something, so that was a good thing. Maybe what was next was some water to come after that, hopefully. I just hope they pull through. We’ll be praying for them.”

Neighbors said the mother was also on scene watching as paramedics worked on the young children.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. They’re only five and they’re only six. I lost my babies too early. Bernario was supposed to graduate on the 28th but it is what it is. I’m sorry. I didn’t get to save them. I’m so sorry. If I was there I could have saved them on time,” the boys’ mother said as she held back tears.

She was distraught and screaming, and those screams were heard throughout the neighborhood, neighbors said.

The pool is gated and fenced off, and it remains unknown how the two brothers gained entry.

The boys’ mother said they were playing outside for hours and believes they may have jumped the fence.

One of her sons had recently started swimming classes but both still did not know how to swim on their own.

