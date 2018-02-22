Several charges reportedly dropped against South Florida rapper Kodak Black

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three charges have been dropped against South Florida rapper Kodak Black, according to a report from TMZ.

Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was hit with seven felony charges after an Instagram Live video last month reportedly showed drug paraphernalia and a weapon in his Pompano Beach home around an infant.

Police searched Black’s home and took him into custody, charging him with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, child neglect without great bodily harm and probation violations from two previous arrests.

The rapper’s arrest was also streamed live on his Instagram.

Prosecutors have reportedly dropped the charges for the firearm and child neglect. However, he remains in jail on the marijuana and probation violation charges.

