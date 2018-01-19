South Florida rapper Kodak Black arrested after police raid

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper, Kodak Black, was arrested overnight in Pompano Beach.

The artist was on Instagram live at the time of his arrest.

Police raided his home, then took him into custody.

He has been hit with 7 charges, including grand theft of a firearm, child neglect without great bodily harm, and probation violation.

Black is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

