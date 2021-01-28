Seniors in Miami Gardens bused to Jessie Trice Community Health Center to get inoculated

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are mobilizing the COVID-19 vaccine to those seniors 65 and older who cannot get to a vaccination site.

On Thursday, the City of Miami Gardens bused those who signed up to get vaccinated to the Jessie Trice Community Health Center.

Several senior living communities had buses stop by and pick up those who were prepared to get vaccinated.

The point of the pickups is to help those who otherwise would not be able to get vaccinated due to not having a means of safe transportation.

The program is a way for the vulnerable community to safely get to a vaccination site to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

“The reason why we’re bringing our seniors here, Jessie Trice has been a longtime trusted partner in our community,” said Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon. “When it comes to African Americans, especially getting the vaccine, they want to go with someplace that they trust.”

“A lot of things that I was able to do, I can’t do them now, like visiting my children out of town, and we usually go on a lot of trips,” said Marie Conyers who got vaccinated. “Now I can’t go on the trips because of this pandemic.”

Conyers told 7News after she gets her second dose, she’s looking forward to seeing her family again, something she said she hasn’t done in months.

According to the Miami Herald, around 3,400 doses of the COVID-19 have gone bad throughout the state of Florida due to being left out or the vials being broken.

Although it seems like a lot of doses, it makes up 0.2% of the vaccines sent to the state.

Florida is not the only state seeing doses go bad. Several other states have reported some type of spoilage.

The vaccines need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, so when they are taken out, if they are not used within a certain timeframe, they go bad.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.