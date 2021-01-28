FDOH reports over 11K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,687,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 26,035 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,687,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,423 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 202 deaths.

There are now 366,127 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 169,691 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 104,693, and 5,262 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 71,535 hospital admissions statewide.

