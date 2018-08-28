Save The Music Foundation donates multiple instruments to Hialeah middle school

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple instruments were donated to some lucky Hialeah middle school students with help from VH1’s Save The Music Foundation.

Emily Estefan, daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan has joined forces with JetBlue and VH1 to donate musical instruments to Henry H. Filer Middle School.

“The Filer Middle School has not had the music or program for the last 23 years,” said Chiho Feindler with VH1 Save The Music Foundation. “We are so happy to be a part of the solution, that the students can have access of making music in school again.”

The foundation has donated $56 million worth of instruments to more than 2,000 public schools since its inception.

