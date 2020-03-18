Runcie says BCPS is prepared for changes brought on by coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district is prepared for the changes that have to be made due coronavirus safety concerns.

Runcie spoke at a media conference held on Wednesday morning.

“We actually as a district have been working for several years investing in a fairly robust learning management system which we call ‘Canvas,'” said Runcie. “That system allows our educators [and] our curriculum staff to collaborate and develop lesson plans and content.”

Runcie said BCPS will use Canvas for school lessons starting on March 30.

“What we’re doing to make sure that every student in Broward County has access to these educational opportunities, we will be distributing computing devices this Friday,” said Runcie.

To support our students’ learning, @browardschools will distribute computer devices for students in need beginning Friday, March 20, between 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parents/guardians must visit their child’s school to check-out the devices. Go to https://t.co/qRAoe2woH7 for details. — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) March 17, 2020

Once Spring Break is officially over, Runcie said the district will expand their meal plan to continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students who would normally be in school.

Runcie said senior activities like prom and graduation remain in the air.

Senior Deandre Daniel attends Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale and said he is concerned over what is going to happen for the rest of the school year.

“That’s the only thing I worry about. I mean, am I still going to be able to graduate May 30th like we’re suppose to?” said Daniel. “I want to feel the experience of walking across the stage. I want the experience of walking across the stage and not just have my diploma sent in the mail.”

He plans on joining the U.S. Air Force once he graduates.

“Once I graduate, that’s exactly where I’ll be going,” Daniel said.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that all Florida schools will remain closed until at least April 15.

Seniors like Daniel are said to only have to worry about grade point averages and course requirements for their diplomas.

“Requirements for graduation, promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as though the assessments did not exist,” said DeSantis.

Another Broward student said she already misses going to school.

“I want to come back,” she said.

She is among the thousands of other South Florida students who are now learning from home.

