Gov. DeSantis: public schools to remain closed until April 15, testing cancelled

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that schools will remain closed and students will do virtual learning until at least April 15.

He also noted all testing for the state’s public schools has been cancelled and they will remain closed until April 15.

“From this school year on, all remaining testing for school readiness, voluntary pre-K, and K-12 will be canceled for the school year,” DeSantis said Tuesday afternoon.

DeSantis said requirements for graduation, promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as though the assessments do not exist.

Parents may choose to keep their children in the same grade for the 2021 school year, at their discretion.

“K-12 grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020, and schools and turn around may continue their current status next year to avoid disruption to school leadership and operations, DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran may reduce required K-12 instructional hours as necessary to accommodate for closures.

