Retired US marine, wife welcome son on military branch’s 245th birthday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida retired U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and his wife welcomed their first son on the military branch’s 245th birthday.

Retired USMC Staff Sgt. Orlando Ibanez and Jessie Ann Sanchez Ibanez, his wife, were overjoyed the boy shares his birthday with the branch.

“Well, it’s an honor, especially for my husband,” Jessie Ann said. “It’s something that they take very seriously. They celebrate every year, so the fact that our baby now shares that with his dad is very special.”

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775, and Orlando spent 16 years in the service, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Orlando said. “Just like my wife said, that my son was gonna be born on the Marine Corps’ birthday. Marine Corps birthday is 245 years old this year. Also now, with my son’s birthday, we share that bond.”

Orlando hopes one day his son will follow in his footsteps.

