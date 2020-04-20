Results in no confidence vote against BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony to be released

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The results of the no confidence vote against Broward Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Gregory Tony regarding his response to COVID-19 are set to be announced on Monday evening.

The results of the vote cast by deputy union members will be available by the end of the day.

Any union member who has not yet cast a vote has until 2 p.m. on Monday.

The vote came after the Tony suspended union president Jeff Bell days after he wrote an opinion piece criticizing Tony for what, he described, as a lack of equipment for deputies amid the virus.

Following the suspension, a number of other deputies anonymously stepped forward confirming the union president’s claims of unsafe working environments.

