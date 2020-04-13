President of Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association looks into lawsuit against BSO over suspension

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The president of Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association Jeff Bell is looking into filing a lawsuit against the Broward Sheriff’s Office for suspending him after his criticism of the department’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dispute between Sheriff Gregory Tony and suspended deputy union president Jeff Bell began last week when Bell wrote a letter published by SunSentinel in which he criticized Tony and his deputies for not having enough personal protection equipment and the tools needed to combat the coronavirus efficiently.

The next day, Tony responded to the op-ed by calling Bell a “rogue employee,” and followed up with his suspension Friday.

According to an internal affairs memo, the department suspended Bell due to allegations of:

Truthfulness

Corrupt practices

Employee statements

Conduct unbecoming of an employee

Discretion

Bell held a news conference Monday morning, where his attorney said they are considering an unfair labor law act as well as looking into whistleblower laws that may apply in the case.

The attorneys for the BSO are also looking into legal action against Bell.

