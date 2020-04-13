BSO deputies concerned for their health, claim shortage of masks, supplies

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are speaking out to say they are concerned for their health and well-being due to a shortage of masks and other supplies within the law enforcement agency.

The deputies, who spoke on condition of anonymity, opened up on Monday about the equipment they said they need but still do not have.

“I came here today because I wanted people to truly know the truth,” the first deputy said. “I have yet to receive any gloves. There is a minimal supply of hand sanitizer.”

“All they are giving you is cheap Chinese masks, and they are giving you two, which it should be one a day,” the second deputy said.

The deputies said they do not want their identities revealed because Jeff Bell, their union president, was suspended by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony after speaking out about the equipment shortage.

“Yes, I am covered up because, obviously, if a union president is now being suspended, that has created an atmosphere where people are fearful,” the first deputy said.

The sheriff invited news reporters to film the agency giving out gear to protect deputies against COVID-19 on Friday.

“This was a quick reminder to the community that we are constantly ahead of the curve in terms of making sure we procure the necessary equipment,” Tony said Friday.

However, some BSO deputies said they are far behind the curve with limited face masks. Deputies also said they need alcohol to sanitize their boots and face protection.

“Until this recent conversation going on back and forth spilling out into the media, they recently just showed up this past week and said, ‘You can have an additional two masks,'” the first deputy said. “It has been over four weeks with only one mask.”

“We need help in the agency,” the second deputy said. “We need the public to know that we are a laughing stock, and we have nothing.”

As of Monday, 71 BSO employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The deputies worry that not only are they getting each other sick, but they could be infecting the public with an increase in domestic violence calls requiring them to go inside people’s homes.

“We are not protected,” the first deputy said. “Neither are we safe from potentially transmitting the virus if one of us were to have the virus to the citizens of Broward or people that we come into contact with.”

BSO said they have distributed almost 51,000 N95 and KN95 masks, more than 61,000 surgical masks and more than 4,700 hand sanitizers.

However, the deputies said not enough equipment is making it out to them in the field.

“I don’t think it is the sheriff’s fault,” the first deputy said. “I just think there is a breakdown in communications in the agency.”

“We have to take politics out of police work and get back to police work to take care of you,” the second deputy said.

A BSO spokesperson said if deputies need more equipment on their shift, all they have to do is ask and they can get more PPE. However, the deputies who spoke out said that is not happening in their cases.

The Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association announced Monday a no confidence vote against Tony. The union’s 1,400 members will begin voting on the measure Tuesday. The vote will continue through April 20.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.