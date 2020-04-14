Deputies to cast ballots in no confidence vote against Broward sheriff

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A no confidence vote is expected to begin being tabulated against Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony following his decision to suspend the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s union president.

About 1,400 deputies who belong to the union, roughly half of the force, will begin casting ballots in the coming days.

This latest development comes as Tony and BSO Deputies Association President Jeff Bell are engaged in a back and forth about what Bell described as a lack of safety equipment for deputies during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news conference Monday, Tony said Bell’s decision to speak out on the matter in an editorial was uncalled for.

“For any rogue employee to come off and present these comments,” he said.

But Bell’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, disagreed.

“He’s not rogue. He’s doing his job,” said Schwartzreich.

In his op-ed, published just over a week ago, Bell criticized Tony’s response to the pandemic, zeroing in on a lack of safety equipment for deputies.

The sheriff responded with the news conference.

“We will not come up short and penny pinch during a time of crisis,” said Tony.

He then suspended bell, citing “truthfulness,” “corrupt practices,” “employee statements,” “conduct unbecoming of an employee” and “discretion” as reasons for the suspension.

Bell hired Schwartzreich to fight for his job.

“It’s illegal, its immoral and a violation of all laws,” said the attorney.

Tony said tens of thousands of masks have gone out, along with nearly 5,000 hand sanitizers.

Last week, he invited the media to show the supplies being distributed.

“We are constantly ahead of the curve in terms of making sure we procure the necessary equipment,” he told reporters.

But over the weekend, two deputies who concealed their identify to speak with 7News said they still don’t feel safe.

“I have yet to receive any gloves. There’s a minimal supply of hand sanitizer,” said one of the deputies.

For some, it may be less about a vote and more about being protected.

“I don’t think its the sheriff’s fault. I just think there’s a breakdown in communication in the agency,” said one of the deputies.

Results of the deputies’ votes are expected on April 20.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.