NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach were given a brief amount of time to go into their apartments and grab essential belongings on Friday.

The building was evacuated last Friday after building officials ordered an immediate closure of the structure.

A week later, one resident per unit was escorted into the building with a police officer where they were allowed 15 minutes to gather valuables.

7News cameras captured residents with filled shopping carts, suitcases, laundry baskets and plastic containers of their personal belongings.

One woman spoke with 7News and said her mom lived in the building and this whole ordeal has been difficult to deal with.

“She’s a Holocaust survivor and basically everybody is calling her and worrying about her because she’s 83 years old and she’s been through a lot,” the woman said. “She has to be safe.”

“I didn’t know I was living there like that,” said one resident. “I saw them working on the building all the time, I saw the electrician, the plumbers, I saw them working. Granted, maybe they weren’t doing what they were supposed to ’cause I don’t know what they’re supposed to do. I didn’t know the list, now that I saw the list I said, ‘They weren’t doing none of that.'”

The evacuation of the building came after the condo association board submitted a 40-year recertification report on Jan. 11. On that date, an engineer retained by the board concluded that the building was structurally and electrically unsafe for people to live there.

A day after the building was evacuated, the condo board had another inspection done that determined the building was safe to live in and that residents could move back in while repairs were made. However, on Thursday, the survey was rejected by the city due to the documents not being in compliance with the 40-year recertification process.

Those who live at Crestview Towers have until 4 p.m. to get what they can out of their apartment unit.

