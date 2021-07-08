MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach will have to stay out of their homes for a longer period of time.

The building was evacuated on Friday after building officials ordered an immediate closure of the structure. The evacuation came after the condo association board submitted a 40-year recertification report on Jan. 11.

On that date, an engineer retained by the board concluded that the building was structurally and electrically unsafe for people to live there.

On Tuesday, the association submitted the survey which was rejected by the city due to the documents not being in compliance with the 40-year recertification process.

The report also did not address the problems raised back in January.

The investigation continues.

