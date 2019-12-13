Preparations underway ahead of Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s almost time to party and those who make the magic happen at the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade are finishing the final preparations needed to make the night one to remember.

The “Movies on Parade” themed event is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

President and CEO of the Winterfest Boat Parade Lisa Scott-Founds said the boats taking part in the 12-mile parade will feature themes for everyone.

“We have got a salute to the military. We’ve got the Convention and Visitors Bureau doing fashion, design, art and culture,” said Scott-Founds. “We’ve got a Santa boat with Dania Pointe. City of Fort Lauderdale, our host city, we’re very excited. They’ll be leading off the parade.”

Riverside Hotel will host the VIP viewing for the 40th annual parade and General Manager Heiko Dobrikow gave 7News a sneak peak of what attendees can expect.

“We’re going to do the red carpet with a life-size Oscar,” said Dobrikow. “We also partnered with some of the top 10 restaurants in our town in order to have delightful bites for our VIPs.”

Just east of the Riverside Hotel, a family-friendly party will be held with food trucks in the area.

An adult only dock party will take place at the Riverside Marina with an open bar. Patrons can get a great view of the parade on the Riverside Hotel patio, which is where the parade is set to start at.

Drivers should be aware of traffic delays in the area:

The Seventh Avenue, Third Avenue and Andrews Avenue bridges will be up from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The bridge on Las Olas Boulevard will be up from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The bridge on Sunrise Boulevard will be up from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Oakland Park Boulevard bridge will be up from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The bridge on Commercial Boulevard will be up from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Grand Marshal of the parade is singer, songwriter and Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Michaels also became a reality TV star after featuring in Rock of Love, Celebrity Apprentice and Rock My RV.

The Grandstand viewing area will be held at the Birch State Park.

“It’s the best seat to the greatest show on H20,” said Scott-Founds.

For more information, including Grandstand tickets, parking, and road closures, click here.

