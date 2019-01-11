Police search for second suspect involved in Fort Lauderdale gas station shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is searching for another suspect tied to a gas station shooting.

Emmanuel Watts was murdered on Christmas Day in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and West Broward Boulevard.

One suspect was arrested in the murder, but new surveillance video provided by police shows a second suspect connected to the case.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

