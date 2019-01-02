Police arrest man accused of gas station shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

Forty-four-year-old Jeffrey Sapp was arrested for the shooting on Christmas at the Westar Gas Station along Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Police said surveillance video captured Sapp walking in and out of the gas station before following and shooting victim, Emmanuel Watts, several times inside the business.

Watts was rushed to the hospital\ where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sapp appeared in bond court and was denied bond, Wednesday afternoon.

