Police search for 3 in Opa-locka shooting as victims recover

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue to search for three people in connection to a shooting that rocked an Opa-locka neighborhood, as the three victims who were injured continue to recover at the hospital.

According to Opa-locka Police, the gunman used an AK-47 assault rifle when he opened fire outside of an apartment complex near Northwest 30th Avenue and 135th Street, Saturday night.

Resident Deandra Bradley, who is seven months pregnant, said her unit was bombarded by bullets. She added that the gunfire was sparked by an argument.

“I just know they came and shot it up, because when people start shouting, people start running,” she said.

Now her apartment is riddled with bullet holes, shattered glass and debris.

However, Bradley considers herself lucky to be alive.

“Somebody could shoot a girl seven months pregnant,” she said.

Investigators said the first police officer at the scene found himself in the line of fire, as one of the victims ran for his life in his direction.

“He witnessed an adult black male with a high-powered rifle firing at one of the victims that ran toward him,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Doubloon.

The officer was not hurt, but three male victims were. Officials said their ages are 27, 26 and 16 years old.

Two of them suffered traumatic injuries and were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The third victim was transported to JMH with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sunday afternoon, Dobson said they are all listed in stable condition.

As K-9 units went door-to-door in search of the subjects, police said, there was a burglary in process at a nearby store.

“I guess they are opportunists,” said Doubloon. “Because they knew the police activity was here, they assumed they would go and try to break into a business.”

The burglars were all apprehended.

As of Sunday night, the trio who police believe are behind the shooting remain at large. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they are using all their resources to locate them and that AK-47.

“Our concern now is to get that weapon off the street and get the people that did this act,” said Doubloon.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

