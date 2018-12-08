3 hospitalized after shooting in Opa-locka; 3 at large

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the three people responsible for opening fire in an Opa-locka neighborhood, sending three people to the hospital.

Opa-locka Police, Miami-Dade Police and and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to calls about a shooting in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the first responding officer who arrived at the scene saw one of the victims running toward him. While that was happening, the gunman opened fire in the direction of the officer, but the law enforcer was not hurt.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Opa-Locka. Here’s a look at the scene. Heard tactical units getting ready to “go in.” Shooter has high powered rifle according to police. This is very much still an active scene @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ONU1Ayyu2F — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 9, 2018

Officials said two of the victims suffered traumatic injuries and were airlifted to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The third victim was transported by ground with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of 10:30 p.m., K-9 units were going door-to-door in search for the shooter and the other two subjects. It remains unknown whether the trio is hiding at a nearby apartment unit or were able to flee on foot.

While officers continued their search, officials said, there was a burglary in process at a nearby store. Police believe the perpetrators took advantage of the large police presence at the scene in the hopes they would go unnoticed, but they were taken into custody.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman but said that, based on the rounds found on the ground, the weapon used in the shooting was an AK-47 rifle.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

