Police pursuit ends in Davie with 3 in custody

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been taken into custody after police were led on a pursuit through the streets of Broward County.

Hollywood Police cruisers could be seen chasing after a black Ford F-150 at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a man could be seen waving his arms out of the back window of the truck.

Other law enforcement agencies joined in on the pursuit of a suspect allegedly wanted for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

There were reportedly three people in the vehicle.

A man wearing a blue shirt inside of the truck at one point placed a white bag in the bed of the truck. It is unclear what was inside of the bag.

He was later seen bailing out of the vehicle in the middle of the roadway near 47th Avenue just north of Sunrise Boulevard and was taken into police custody.

The truck could be seen avoiding slow traffic by driving on medians and at one point nearly hitting a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

An orange Nissan was also struck by the truck as it attempted to elude officers.

The truck continued into Sunrise and Plantation before ending in a parking lot off of Orange Drive in Davie after a black police SUV struck the truck with a pit maneuver.

7SkyForce HD showed officers with guns drawn surrounding the vehicle as the driver and passenger in the vehicle came out with their hands over their heads.

They then proceeded to lay on the ground before being handcuffed and being placed into police cruisers.

