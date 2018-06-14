Police: Man charged with murders of pregnant wife and her father

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have charged a Broward man with the murders of his pregnant wife and her father.

Cassandritz Blanc was back in court Thursday, charged with the murder of Roosevelt Bernard, who went missing last weekend and was found dead near his Hollywood home.

Blanc had already appeared before a judge Tuesday. He was charged with first degree murder and abusing a dead body in the death of his wife, who was six months pregnant.

Twenty-year-old Martine Bernard’s body was found early Tuesday morning in an alley dumpster behind the home she shared with Blanc.

An arrest report says Blanc told investigators he shot his wife in the head because she disrespected him. He also told police he tried to dismember her body to make it easier to dispose.

Blanc is being held without bond.

