Police: Body found in dumpster in Fort Lauderdale is missing pregnant woman, husband arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood Police have confirmed that a body found in a dumpster near Downtown Fort Lauderdale is that of a pregnant woman who was reported missing.

Investigators have confirmed the victim, found near near Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fifth Street, to be Martine Bernard. Bernard was six months pregnant at the time she was reported missing.

Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested Bernard’s husband, Cassandritz Blanc, charging him with first-degree murder.

The discovery of Bernard’s body comes after her father, Roosevelt Bernard, was found dead near his Hollywood home after he went missing over the weekend. Blanc is also a suspect in his murder.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

