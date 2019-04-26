Police investigate after video shows Miami Gardens officer throwing teen on ground

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is conducting an investigation after a video surfaced showing one of their officers throwing a teenage girl on the ground.

The takedown took place near Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue on April 18 where some students had gathered for a fight before the officer took down the teenager and arrested her.

Broward Social Network, a youth mentoring service, posted the video on Facebook where the Miami Gardens officer could be seen pushing the teenager against a chain-linked fence before aggressively taking her down to the ground.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt released a statement following the incident.

“The actions depicted in the video occurred on April 18, 2019. The matter is currently under investigation. The investigation will include a review of all actions, to include those of the officer and the individual, who was arrested. We are asking that the public not rush to judgment, as these incidents must be fully investigated to ensure fairness to everyone involved.”

This is not the only video catching attention of tough actions by officers this week.

It happened the same day two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were caught on a viral video pepper spraying and punching 15-year-old Delucca Rolle.

Body camera footage recently released caught a BSO deputy punching a suspect who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

It remains unknown what charges the teenager faces.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.