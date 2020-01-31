Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released additional information surrounding a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Police responded to the scene along East Ninth Street, off Second Avenue, just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, authorities identified the victim confirmed dead at the scene as 63-year-old Julio Cesar Garcia.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moments leading up the collision and a small glimpse of one of the white cars left crashed on the roadway. A red sedan behind the white car could be seen abruptly stopping afterwards.

Witnesses said a third vehicle was also involved in the crash but fled the scene before first responders arrived.

