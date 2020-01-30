Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Police responded to the scene at the intersection of East First Avenue and Ninth Street just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

The victim, said to be in his 50s, has been confirmed dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two white vehicles could be seen with extensive front-end damage due to a head-on collision.

Northwest Sixth Street has been shut down between East First Avenue and Second Avenue.

Drivers should use Southeast Eighth Street or Hialeah Drive as an alternate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

