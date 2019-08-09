Police hand out flyers in Little Havana amid search for man accused of sexual battery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police knocked on dozens of doors in a Little Havana neighborhood, hoping to find information on a man accused of sexual battery.

The flyers handed out on Friday morning included a sketch of a man who officials said sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment.

“We’re just passing out flyers because there was a woman was sexually assaulted on the 24th of July,” said City of Miami Police Office Kenia Fallat as he gave a flyer to a woman who lives in the area.

“Oh, my God,” said the woman as she looked at the flyer.

The victim was targeted at an apartment building in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Domino Park, on July 24.

After the man knocked on the victim’s door, he chatted her up and allegedly forced his way inside her home.

“That subject barged in behind her, forced his way inside of her home and that’s where he committed a sexual assault on that victim,” said City of Miami Police’s Public Information Officer Kiara Delva.

Fear has gripped area residents since the attack. Some said the incident has taken away their sense of security.

“That’s terrifying. I’m scared,” said resident Lily Beckmann.

City of Miami Police went door to door in the woman’s neighborhood, warning residents to keep an eye out for the man.

“I think it’s really important because it just shows that the City of Miami actually really cares that all women are important,” said Beckmann.

Detectives said the man they are searching for stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and is believed to be about 27 years old.

“I’ve always been safe, but now that they told me that there’s a rapist, it kind of scared me,” said Sandra Prieto, who lives in the area.

“I’m honestly afraid to walk my dog alone at night or anything. I literally bring pepper spray with me everywhere,” said Beckmann.

Neighbors are now hoping someone will recognize the man and turn him in.

“We know that he’s out there somewhere, and we do not want him to strike again,” said Delva.

“I’m walking around with my hubby. I’m not letting go of my hubby anymore,” said Prieto.

If you have any information on this sexual assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

